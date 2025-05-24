Let’s Win the World Cup First- Kukah Dismisses Call for African Papacy

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, has slammed the notion of a politically driven papal election, declaring that the Pope is chosen by divine inspiration not entitlement or regional rotation.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm as monitored by The News Chronicle, after attending the historic inauguration of Pope Leo XIV in Rome, Kukah underscored the Vatican’s unique status as a moral and diplomatic epicenter.

“Every square inch of that territory is a space for negotiation at the highest level,” he said, recalling how world leaders engage in quiet diplomacy amid solemn papal ceremonies.

Kukah, who also attended the burial of Pope Francis, called the Vatican “a global moral compass,” noting that its influence stretches far beyond religious borders.

The Bishop lauded President Bola Tinubu’s attendance at the inauguration as “historic,” marking the first time a sitting Nigerian president graced such an occasion.

He contrasted it with former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s presence at Pope John Paul II’s burial, adding that Tinubu’s brief exchange with Pope Leo XIV was symbolically rich, especially given their shared ties to Chicago.

Responding to the growing calls for an African Pope, Kukah said with a chuckle; “Let’s win the World Cup first”.

He dismissed the idea of a rotational papacy as naïve, taking a swipe at Nigeria’s political culture.

“It’s not ‘Emilokan,’” he said, invoking the now-famous Yoruba phrase meaning “It’s my turn.”

With 133 cardinals, many unfamiliar with one another locked in conclave, Kukah emphasized that lobbying, manifestos, and political calculus play no role.

“The Holy Spirit leads the process,” he said, reinforcing that the papacy remains one of the world’s last truly spiritual appointments.