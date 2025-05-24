After All The Money Spent –Nigerians React To Shutdown Of PH Refinery

Mixed reactions have trailed the announcement that the Port Harcourt Refinery will be shut down once again, just months after it was declared operational.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) disclosed that the facility will go offline starting Saturday, May 24, 2025, for what it called “temporary maintenance.”

According to the company, the shutdown is necessary to carry out planned repairs and assess the condition of the facility to ensure continued optimal performance following its recent revival.

NNPC added that it is collaborating with the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority and other stakeholders to ensure a smooth process.

The company also assured Nigerians of regular updates via its official website and other platforms.

However, the news has stirred frustration among citizens, especially considering the $1.5 billion spent on rehabilitating the refinery before it resumed operations in November 2024.

A similar shutdown occurred in December 2024, shortly after the relaunch.

Many Nigerians took to social media to express their outrage.

Joy Forever said, “There was never a time Port Harcourt was working. Just pure propaganda.”

Sunshine added, “It has not worked since they announced its operation… is this another strategy to steal more money?”

Desmond warned, “If Nigeria does not put an end to corruption, corruption will ultimately bring an end to Nigeria.”

Sakiru lamented, “FG and NNPC are not just sincere with the people on the issues of our local crude refining capacity. Another billions to be spent in the name TAM/repairs. Why not just sell instead of using it as conduit pipe to embezzle. This is sad!!!!!”

Ademide pointed out, “Dangote refinery started production since May 22nd 2023… Port Harcourt refinery began operation barely five months ago and it’s already being shut down again.”

Gracias said, “Was it working? Unless these refineries are 100% privatised, it will remain a conduit for syphoning public funds.”

Mazi Ofe commented, “Interesting, after all the hoax and heavy funds injected into the ‘audio’ completed Port Harcourt refinery and photo ops. Criminals who brand themselves as leaders ruining a viable country.”

Rhian Noble wrote, “After deceiving Nigerians and spending millions of naira for the purported renovation. This is the new method to divert all our #50 charges deducted by Banks and other financial institutions.”

Jessie Dele mocked the situation, saying, “They should sell this thing as scrap to all these aboki iron condemn guys. Dismantling it will keep them busy for at least a year. Then the land should be converted to a football pitch.”

Cora, on a more serious note, remarked, “Another setback in our quest for energy independence. Consistent refinery operations are crucial for reducing fuel imports and stabilizing prices. Transparency on the reasons and timeline for repairs is essential.”