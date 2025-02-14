New Anambra CP Promises Robust Partnership With Ministry of Justice for Speedy Justice Dispensation

The new Police Commissioner in Anambra State, CP Livingstein Orutugu, on Thursday, vowed that the State Police Command under his watch would work closely with other stakeholders in the State Justice Delivery System to ensure speedy justice dispensation.

CP Orutugu made the vow when he received the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Sylvia Ifemeje, in his office at the State Police Command Headquarters in Awka.

The Ministry of Justice team visited to discuss speedy case prosecution and the willingness of the Anambra State Police Command to collaborate with key players in the administrative justice system.

Orutugu, who described the Ministry of Justice as critical to the justice system, assured that the police would collaborate with the Ministry to ensure that witness prosecution is seamless in the state.

“The command will do this through providing accurate evidence on cases and ensuring that justice is served swiftly and efficiently.

“I want to also commend the State Government for establishing the Bureau of Missing Persons.

“The Command under me will provide the necessary assistance to ensure the bureau’s objective is achieved.”

Among the Attorney General’s entourage were Mrs. Ndirika Onyekwelu Esq – Permanent Secretary Ministry of Justice; Mrs. Nneka Umeozulu Esq – Director for Public Prosecution; Franklin Akunekwe Esq – Senior State Counsel/Personal Assistant to the Attorney General and Mrs. Chinelo Okeke – PRO Ministry of Justice.

