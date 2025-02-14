El-Rufai Responds to Claims of Support from Religious Extremists

Former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has responded to a claim that his primary support base consists of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) and religious extremists on Thursday.

the accusation emerged amid ongoing tensions between El-Rufai and certain supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A social media user, identified as Abdullah, alleged that despite El-Rufai’s eight-year tenure as governor, no councillor had ever resigned in solidarity with him, suggesting that this was an indication of his divisive nature.

The user further implied that El-Rufai lacked broad-based political support and was primarily backed by religious groups and extremists.

In response, El-Rufai dismissed the claim, asserting that his critics were already troubled by a few of his tweets.

He accused them of being unnecessarily concerned about his political activities and suggested that they were reacting out of fear.

“Why are you, Mr. Abdullah, along with your paymasters and overlords, so disturbed even before I begin any political organization? Just a few tweets and retweets, and you’re already in panic. Anyway, save your tweet—we’ll compare notes in March 2027, if Allah grants us life.”

His response suggests that he remains confident in his political influence and is prepared to challenge his critics in the coming years.

