Netanyahu Offers $5 Million Reward for Hostage Return, Vows End to Hamas Rule in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Tuesday that Hamas would no longer rule Gaza following the ongoing military offensive.

During a visit to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) position in the Netzarim Corridor — a strategic buffer zone separating northern and southern Gaza — Netanyahu commended troops for their progress.

“They have achieved excellent results,” Netanyahu said, referring to the IDF’s operations. “Hamas will no longer exist in Gaza. The best is yet to come.”

Netanyahu announced an increased reward of $5 million for individuals who aid in their release. “To those who want to leave this entanglement,” he said, “bring us a hostage, and you will find a safe way out for yourself and your family.”

The prime minister reaffirmed that Israel remains committed to recovering all captives, adding, “We will bring everyone home — both the living and the dead.”

The reward offer comes as 97 hostages out of the 251 abducted during the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack remain in Gaza. Among them, the bodies of at least 34 confirmed dead are held by the terror group, according to the IDF.

Netanyahu’s remarks have reignited tensions over the ongoing war, with families of hostages demanding a ceasefire to prioritize their release. Mass protests across Israel reflect mounting public frustration as demonstrators urge the government to consider a deal with Hamas.

Despite this, Netanyahu remains resolute. “Whoever dares to harm our hostages — he is a marked man. We will pursue you and get you,” he warned, dismissing mediators’ suggestions that a negotiated truce is the safest route for hostage recovery.

Israel’s military has entrenched itself in the Netzarim Corridor, controlling access across Gaza’s northern and southern regions. Meanwhile, airstrikes continue, with Gaza health authorities reporting 44,000 Palestinians killed and 104,000 wounded since the war began.

International pressure for a ceasefire is growing. Leaders of the G20 called for “comprehensive” ceasefires to alleviate the humanitarian crisis. At the same time, a UN investigative committee accused Israel of employing tactics akin to genocide, including “using starvation as a method of war.”

Hamas has accused Israeli officials of undermining ceasefire negotiations, arguing that Netanyahu’s government is not serious about ending the conflict. Reports indicate that some senior Israeli defense officials have cautioned Netanyahu that continued fighting could jeopardize the lives of hostages.

Analysts suggest Netanyahu’s hardline approach may be aimed at preserving his far-right coalition, which faces domestic scrutiny over alleged corruption and security failures in the lead-up to the October 7 attack.

Netanyahu declared his visit sternly: “The choice is yours, but the result will be the same. We will bring them all back.”

