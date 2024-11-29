Witness Testifies to Handing Over $400,000 to Emefiele

A prosecution witness, John Adetola, testified on Thursday before a Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja, revealing that he received and handed over $400,000 to the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Adetola, who served as Emefiele’s Executive Assistant during his tenure at the apex bank, made this disclosure while being cross-examined as the seventh prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of the embattled former CBN governor.

The trial, presided over by Justice Mojisola Dada, has drawn significant public attention due to Emefiele’s high-profile position and the allegations against him.

Adetola recounted the events surrounding the money transfer, stating that the funds were handed over directly to Emefiele, although he did not provide further details about the source or purpose of the funds during his testimony.

The prosecution team has alleged various financial improprieties against Emefiele, including mismanagement of public funds and abuse of office. The $400,000 transaction forms part of the broader case against him.

Adetola’s testimony marks a critical point in the trial, as it adds to the evidence presented by the prosecution. The defense team, however, has challenged the credibility of the witness and the validity of the allegations, insisting that the charges against Emefiele are politically motivated.

The court proceedings have been adjourned to allow further examination of witnesses and evidence.

Meanwhile, the case continues to garner widespread public interest, with many closely following the developments.

This trial is one of several high-profile corruption cases being prosecuted in Nigeria as the country seeks to address issues of financial misconduct and promote accountability among public officials.

