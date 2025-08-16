NELFUND Disburses Over ₦86 Billion in Student Loans to 449,039 Beneficiaries

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has released its weekly summary report on student loan disbursements, covering the period of August 11 to August 17, 2025. The report shows significant progress in the government’s drive to expand access to higher education through financial support.

According to the update, a total of 17,454 students registered for the scheme within the week, while 22,055 students successfully applied for loans. To date, 746,422 students have registered and 740,161 have applied since the scheme’s commencement.

As of August 6, 2025, NELFUND confirmed that 449,039 students have already benefited from upkeep allowances amounting to ₦38.7 billion, while ₦47.6 billion has been paid directly to 218 institutions for tuition and other fees. This brings the total loan disbursed so far to ₦86.3 billion.

The Fund reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that no Nigerian student is denied access to education due to financial barriers. It noted that the loans cover both institutional charges and students’ living expenses, easing the burden on families and ensuring learners focus on their studies.

The report also highlights NELFUND’s growing reach as more students embrace the scheme, underscoring its role as a bridge to educational dreams.

This update comes at a time when the Fund is preparing to open the 2024/2025 application cycle on February 22, 2025, following the closure of the 2023/2024 cycle.