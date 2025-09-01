spot_img
September 1, 2025 - 5:08 PM

NELFUND Disburses Over ₦86 Billion in Student Loans as 449,000 Beneficiaries Emerge

EducationNews
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has recorded a significant milestone in its ongoing student loan disbursement initiative, with over ₦86.3 billion disbursed to students across the country since the scheme’s launch on May 24, 2024.

According to the Daily Status Report released on September 1, 2025, a total of 775,976 students have successfully registered on the platform, with 778,162 applications received and 449,039 students already benefiting from the loan programme.

The report also revealed that 218 tertiary institutions have so far benefited from institutional fee payments amounting to ₦47.6 billion, while students have received ₦38.7 billion in upkeep allowances.

There was a notable 126% increase in the number of new registrants succeeding in their applications compared to the previous day, with 1,266 new successful registrations and 1,599 successful applicants recorded.

The report, signed by NELFUND Managing Director H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, emphasizes that the scheme has helped thousands of Nigerian students gain access to higher education without the financial burden that has historically limited many families.

