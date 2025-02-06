Kogi Assembly Urges State Government to Regulate Cashew Trade, Protect Economic Trees

The Kogi State House of Assembly has called on the state government to implement strict regulatory measures to protect economic trees and strengthen the cashew nuts value chain through effective enforcement.

This resolution followed a motion presented by Hon. Oluwaseyi Bello (APC-Kabba-Bunu), urging the State Ministry of Agriculture to regulate the activities of exploitative foreign businessmen, on Thursday.

The motion aims to address the bypassing of licensed buying agents by foreign exporters, which has disrupted the cashew value chain and deprived the state of necessary revenues.

Hon. Bello highlighted data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showing Kogi State as Nigeria’s leading producer of cashew nuts.

He recalled that the Assembly recently passed the Kogi State Commodity Exchange Market Bill, signed into law by Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, to support local farmers by creating a structured market for their products.

According to him, the cashew value chain in the state consists of seven segments, including exporters, merchants, licensed buying agents, sub-buyers, farmers, functions, and the farmers themselves.

Each segment plays a critical role in the success of the cashew trade and provides significant employment opportunities in rural communities.

Hon. Bello proposed that the Agriculture Ministry ban foreigners from purchasing economic trees and restrict them to buying only “export-ready dried cashew nuts” packaged in Kogi-branded jute bags.

Hon. Ochidi Usman Shehu (APC-Dekina-Biraidu), seconding the motion, warned that allowing foreigners to bypass the value chain could escalate insecurity in the state.

He emphasized the importance of following established procedures to ensure all segments of the value chain are recognized and protected.

However, Hon. Bode Ogunmola (PDP-Ogori-Magongo) opposed the motion, arguing that farmers should have the freedom to sell their produce to whomever they choose to meet their needs, without being compelled to adhere to the value chain’s dictates.

Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon. Comfort Nwuchiola Egwaba (APC-Ibaji) called for increased sensitization of farmers on the negative consequences of selling their farms directly to foreign buyers.

She supported restricting foreign buyers’ activities to align with the value chain in collaboration with the Agriculture Ministry while also regulating prices.

In his ruling, Speaker of the 8th Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aliyu Umar Yusuf, emphasized the Assembly’s responsibility to protect citizens and farmers through legislation.

He directed the House Committee on Agriculture to collaborate with the Ministry of Agriculture to develop effective regulatory mechanisms and take necessary actions.

