Ndume Applauds Tinubu’s Northern Appointments, Says Concerns Addressed

Following the recent appointment of several northerners to key government positions, senator Ali Ndume has commended President Bola Tinubu for addressing concerns over regional imbalance.

In a statement issued on Saturday May 24, the Borno South lawmaker, who had previously described Tinubu’s appointments as lopsided, said the President had proven to be a “listening leader” committed to inclusive governance.

Recall that on Friday, the Presidency announced a wave of appointments, including Yazid Shehu Danfulani (Zamfara) as NAIC MD, Hamza Ibrahim Baba (Kano) as GEEP Programme Manager, and Isa Aremu (Kwara) as DG of MINILS, among others.

Ndume, a former Senate Chief Whip, said Tinubu’s response indicated “the hallmark of a good leader,” acknowledging criticism and making necessary adjustments.

“I have nothing personal against Mr. President. I will continue to support him while also pointing out missteps when necessary.” Ndume said.

He urged the new appointees to justify the confidence placed in them, warning that the country cannot afford further disappointment.