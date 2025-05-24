FG Offers Emefiele’s 753 Seized Homes to Nigerians

The Federal Government is putting 753 luxury homes, seized from embattled former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele, up for sale to the public, in what’s being hailed as Nigeria’s largest real estate asset recovery.

The estate, located in Abuja and spanning over 150,000 square metres, was officially forfeited to the government following a court order on December 2, 2024.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) handed the property over to the Ministry of Housing after President Bola Tinubu’s directive.

Housing Minister Ahmed Dangiwa and EFCC Chairman Olanipekun Olukoyede led a joint inspection of the estate this week.

Dangiwa said the government will begin immediate technical evaluations, including structural integrity tests, before listing the homes on the Renewed Hope Portal; a platform for Nigerians seeking affordable housing.

“The government of the day is serious about fighting corruption,” Dangiwa said, describing the estate as a landmark recovery.

He pledged full transparency in the resale process.

In his remarks, Olukoyede added that the massive estate is the EFCC’s biggest single asset recovery since its founding in 2003, and urged the public to support ongoing anti-corruption efforts.

He noted that once cleared, the homes will be sold to eligible Nigerians under the Renewed Hope housing scheme.