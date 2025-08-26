NDLEA Seizes Over 2.3 Tonnes of Cannabis Worth Billions in Kwara

The Kwara State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted more than 2.3 tonnes of cannabis, valued in billions of naira, within just one week.

Speaking to journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday, the State Commander, Fatima Abiola Popoola, said four suspects were arrested for concealing the drugs inside sacks of sawdust to avoid detection.

She explained that the seizures were made during separate operations carried out along the Offa and Omu Aran axis between 3:00 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

“This is one of the biggest seizures we’ve had in a single week in recent times. The street value runs into billions of naira. This shows how serious drug use and trafficking have become in Kwara State,” Popoola said.

According to her, one suspect, a driver, was caught with 1.2 tonnes of cannabis, another with 300 kg, while the remaining 720 kg was linked to two others. The drugs were hidden in Canter trucks and J5 vehicles disguised as ordinary goods.

She stressed that drugs fuel many crimes across the state. “No sane person wakes up to commit violent crimes. Most times, drugs are behind it,” she said, linking insecurity in areas such as Kaiama, Chikanda, Patigi, Edu and Omu Aran to drug abuse.

Popoola noted that while only two tonnes of drugs were seized in the whole of 2024, over 2,000 kilograms have already been seized between January and August 2025.

She, however, lamented challenges such as poor mobility, saying the command relies on just one operational vehicle shared by five teams.

She attributed the latest success to synergy with other security agencies, including the police, army, civil defence, and support from traditional rulers.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, represented by his Special Adviser, Alhaji Saad Salahudeen, praised the NDLEA for the breakthrough, saying the arrests reflect the government’s commitment to eliminating illicit drugs.

He added that the state has mobilised traditional rulers, community leaders, civil society groups and religious bodies to raise awareness about drug abuse.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, noting that the fight against drug trafficking requires collective effort.