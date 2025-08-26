spot_img
August 26, 2025 - 4:52 PM

NSA Hands Over 128 Rescued Kidnap Victims to Zamfara Govt

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Rescued Victims

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has handed over 128 people rescued from bandits in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State to the state government.

The National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Maj.-Gen. Adamu Laka, announced this while presenting the victims to the NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to him, the victims were freed in two separate security operations earlier in August.

The first group of 42 people  14 men, 27 women, and a toddler was rescued on August 14. The second group of 88 people 34 men and 54 women was rescued on August 19.

Sadly, one child among the rescued group died from illness caused by fatigue in captivity. In another case, a woman gave birth prematurely after the rescue, and the baby is currently receiving medical care.

Laka said the victims had been in the care of ONSA, where they received medical treatment, counseling, and rehabilitation.

He explained that they were now being handed over to the Zamfara State Government for reintegration with their families and communities.

Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

