NCC Simplifies Telecom Tariff Plans

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is streamlining tariff plans to make voice and data services more accessible to consumers.

The initiative, unveiled during a capacity-building session for journalists at the Digital Bridge Institute in Lagos, aims to reduce the overwhelming variety of plans offered by telecom operators.

Data from the commission highlights the complexity: one operator offers 14 voice and 145 data plans, while another provides 27 voice and 41 data options.

This abundance of choices has often left consumers confused and dissatisfied.

To address this, the NCC plans to limit the number of tariff options to seven per operator.

The goal is to simplify decision-making and enhance user experience by ensuring greater clarity in choosing suitable plans.

The commission is also tackling issues of data depletion, encouraging users to manage data consumption by monitoring high-usage apps and optimizing phone settings.

As part of its transparency drive, the NCC now publishes approved tariff plans on its website, helping consumers make informed choices.

These measures are part of a broader effort to enhance the overall consumer experience in the telecom sector.

