Spotify Enhances Video Podcast Experience with New Monetization Features

Spotify is stepping up its game in the video podcast space with a new initiative aimed at attracting creators and viewers alike.

Starting January 2, 2025, the platform will roll out its “Partner Programme” in the U.S., U.K., Australia, and Canada.

This programme introduces a fresh monetization model, rewarding podcast hosts based on the engagement levels of their video content.

Traditionally a leader in audio streaming, Spotify is now turning its focus to video, challenging YouTube’s dominance.

The new payment structure aims to motivate podcasters to incorporate videos into their shows, offering creators an additional revenue stream beyond standard ads.

Premium subscribers will soon enjoy ad-free video podcasts, a move designed to enhance viewer experience and boost engagement.

With uninterrupted content, Spotify hopes to lure users away from competing platforms.

Since launching video podcasts in 2022, Spotify reports that over 250 million users have viewed this content.

Nearly two-thirds of podcast listeners reportedly prefer shows with a video element, reflecting the growing demand for visual content.

In response, the number of video podcast creators on Spotify has surged, with over 300,000 shows now available.

To improve user experience further, Spotify is introducing features like chapters, comments, pinch-to-zoom, and thumbnail scrubbing.

Additionally, personalized video recommendations will be enhanced, making it easier for users to discover new content.

Creators will also benefit from a revamped dashboard offering clearer performance insights.

