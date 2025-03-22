National Youth Conference Preparations Begin as President Tinubu Inaugurates Planning Committee

In a significant move to deepen youth engagement in national development, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu officially inaugurated the National Planning Committee for the upcoming National Youth Conference.

The ceremony, held at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, marked a major step toward fulfilling Tinubu’s vision of providing young Nigerians a structured platform to contribute meaningfully to governance and national progress.

The inauguration was attended by key government officials, youth leaders, representatives of international organizations, and civil society stakeholders, underscoring the importance of the forthcoming conference. In his opening remarks, the Honorable Minister of Youth Development, Hon. Ayodele Olawande, expressed profound gratitude to President Tinubu for his commitment to youth inclusion, noting that young people makeup 60% of Nigeria’s population and must be actively involved in shaping the country’s future.

President Tinubu first proposed the idea of a National Youth Conference during his 2024 Independence Day address and reiterated his commitment in his 2025 New Year message. The conference aims to bring together youth representatives from across Nigeria to deliberate on critical national issues and generate actionable solutions for sustainable development.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Samson Itodo, Executive Director of Yiaga Africa and a member of the National Planning Committee, described the conference as a landmark event, calling it “the most consequential youth gathering in recent times.” He highlighted six key focus areas:

Political Governance – Addressing youth participation in politics, especially in light of the recently granted autonomy to local governments.

Economic Transformation – Focusing on startups, job creation, and the digital economy.

Education and Skills Development – Reimagining the learning process to align with future demands.

Technology and Digital Transformation – Leveraging innovation for national progress.

Climate Change and Energy Transition – Tackling sustainability challenges and Nigeria’s green energy future.

Social Cohesion and Security – Strengthening unity and fostering national stability.

The conference, set to be held later in the year, will feature virtual consultations, public calls for policy submissions, regional town hall meetings, and an in-person gathering in Abuja.

One of the most powerful moments of the inauguration came during the remarks of Dr. Godwin Odoh, a Child Protection Specialist with UNICEF Nigeria, whose speech resonated deeply with attendees. Dr. Odoh emphasized the need for the National Youth Conference to be genuinely inclusive, ensuring that marginalized groups—such as persons with disabilities, children in street situations, community-based youth organizations, and adolescent girls—are not left out of the conversation.

His passionate address earned spontaneous applause as he underscored the importance of equity in national youth policies, urging the government and stakeholders to provide targeted interventions for young Nigerians who have historically been sidelined.

“A truly inclusive National Youth Conference must go beyond the usual participants. It must give a voice to those who have been ignored for too long—persons with disabilities, street children, adolescent girls facing discrimination, and youth from underserved communities. If we fail to integrate their perspectives, we will be building a future that excludes them,” Dr. Odoh stated.

Stakeholders at the event praised his insightful contributions, with many commending his advocacy for a holistic youth agenda that prioritizes protection, inclusion, and empowerment.

In response, President Tinubu reassured the committee and stakeholders of his administration’s dedication to securing a brighter future for young Nigerians.

“If we grow prosperity at home and empower our people, they will have no reason to leave the country. You can criticize politicians all you want, but politics is about securing the future of this nation. Rest assured, I am with you. When we embarked on this journey, the situation seemed bleak, but today, the economy is improving, prices are stabilizing, and technology is advancing. The future of this country is in your hands.”

He further emphasized his willingness to engage with the youth directly, urging them to bring forward practical solutions.

“My role is to do the heavy lifting and help you navigate the path toward a greater future. Look me in the eye and tell me what needs to be done, and I will do everything possible to make Nigeria a better place for you. You are the heartbeat of this nation. Use technology to its fullest potential, and let’s work together to achieve food sovereignty for Nigeria.”

With preparations officially underway, the National Youth Conference is set to become a landmark event in Nigeria’s youth engagement framework. Stakeholders believe that if effectively implemented, the resolutions from the conference could shape policies that drive innovation, economic transformation, and social progress.

Dr. Godwin Odoh’s advocacy for inclusivity is expected to play a major role in shaping the structure of the conference, ensuring that young Nigerians from all backgrounds are given an equal opportunity to participate and influence national policies.

As the nation gears up for this transformative gathering, there is a growing sense of optimism that Nigeria’s youth will finally have a powerful platform to shape their future and contribute meaningfully to national development.