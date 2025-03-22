Controversies In Nigeria Are Plentiful, But The Journalists Are Few

In the past few weeks, Nigeria has been a theater of political and social upheaval, with controversies erupting across multiple fronts. From the Akpabio/Natasha scandal to the uproar over Ushie’s comments on Lagos and President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, the country has been gripped by one contentious issue after another.

Yet, despite the abundance of stories with far-reaching implications, one cannot help but notice the striking absence of in-depth journalism, intriguing and inspiring news pieces, deep analyses, and revealing interviews that could shape public discourse. The controversies are plentiful, but the journalists willing to dig deep and hold the powerful accountable are alarmingly few. This deficit raises serious concerns about the state of journalism in Nigeria and the role of the media in a democratic society.

Looking at this concerning issue from the perspective of the Akpabio/Natasha Scandal, it is not an exaggeration to opine that there is relatively a deafening silence.

In fact, the recent clash between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is a political spectacle worthy of detailed investigative journalism. Accusations and counter-accusations have flown, centering on allegations of financial misappropriation, political favoritism, and gender bias within Nigeria’s legislative chambers.

Yet, despite the high stakes and the potential ramifications for governance in Nigeria, media coverage has been mostly surface-level, with little effort to go beyond political press releases. Where are the journalists who should be scrutinizing Akpabio’s political dealings? Where are the interviews with key insiders who can shed light on the power play behind the scandal? The Nigerian public deserves more than recycled headlines and social media commentary, they deserve fearless journalism that exposes the truth.

Moreover, this case also raises critical questions about gender politics in Nigeria. Female politicians continue to face a disproportionate level of scrutiny, harassment, and character assassination compared to their male counterparts. This aspect remains largely underreported, missing an opportunity to examine the broader gender dynamics within Nigeria’s political landscape.

In a similar vein, and from the perspective of Ushie’s comment on Lagos, there is no denying the fact that her comment has been characterized by a moment lost in noise.

In fact, just as the controversy surrounding Akpabio and Natasha was gaining traction, another firestorm erupted over the comments made by Ushie Uguamaye also known as Raye, who went viral last week for her criticism of the government, and “talking down” on Lagos at the same time. Her remarks, which touched on the ethnic and political fabric of Nigeria’s commercial capital, sparked widespread reactions. Many saw her statements as inflammatory, capable of reigniting longstanding tensions between different ethnic groups in the state.

Again, the media largely failed to seize the moment. Instead of a rigorous examination of how such sentiments reflect deeper socio-political issues, the coverage was largely reactionary. The real questions, about the intersection of ethnicity, politics, and economic control in Lagos, remain unexplored. Where are the investigative reports tracing the historical roots of these tensions? Where are the journalists questioning political figures about the implications of such rhetoric?

Lagos, as Nigeria’s economic powerhouse, is a melting pot of different ethnicities and interests. A nuanced exploration of the evolving identity of the city, how political actors exploit ethnic divisions, and the economic consequences of such tensions would have added depth to the coverage. Unfortunately, the controversy was there for the taking, but in the absence of robust journalism, it faded into mere social media outrage.

Also, there is no denying the fact that Tinubu’s declaration of emergency in Rivers State, being a National concern, is underreported. At this juncture, it may not be out of place to guesstimate that not a few readers of this piece are wondering if yours sincerely is not also guilty by virtue of being a Journalist. Yes, he is guilty as he is not exonerating himself from the blame. Without a doubt, we are all guilty, not because we are underlings, but because we are all constrained. This is as financial instability severely undermines Nigerian journalism, as many journalists face unpaid wages or meager salaries that fail to cover basic needs. This insecurity impacts their well-being, causing stress and anxiety while jeopardizing their role in upholding democracy. Despite high expectations to maintain professionalism, inadequate financial support weakens their efficiency and mental health.

Perhaps the most consequential development in recent weeks has been President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State. The decision, which comes amid escalating political tensions and security concerns, has profound implications for Nigeria’s democracy. The use of emergency powers by a sitting president is not a trivial matter, yet the media’s response has been underwhelming.

Where are the detailed reports breaking down the constitutional implications of Tinubu’s decision? Where are the expert opinions from legal scholars, governance analysts, and security experts? Instead, much of the media coverage has been limited to regurgitating government statements and quoting political actors without pressing them on the broader impact of the move.

A state of emergency grants the federal government extensive powers, including overriding the authority of state governments. Given Nigeria’s history of military rule and democratic instability, this is an issue that should be scrutinized extensively. Investigative journalists should be uncovering the real motivations behind Tinubu’s move, exploring whether it was a necessary intervention or a strategic political maneuver to consolidate power.

At this juncture, it is expedient to ask, “Why Are There So Few Journalists Covering These Issues?” The answer to the foregoing question cannot be farfetched as the dwindling number of investigative and analytical journalists in Nigeria is a cause for concern. Several factors contribute to this decline.

First is that many traditional media houses struggle financially, leading to a dependence on government patronage and corporate advertising. This financial pressure often discourages hard-hitting journalism.

In a similar vein, Journalists in Nigeria in the course of duties often face threats and intimidation. In fact, Journalists in Nigeria face harassment, arrests, and even physical attacks for exposing corruption and wrongdoing. Given the foregoing, it is not out of place to opine that the fear of retaliation discourages many from taking on sensitive stories.

Also in a similar vein, in this prevailing era of digital media, many journalists prioritize sensationalism over substance. Stories are often reduced to catchy headlines without thorough investigation or balanced reporting. Without a doubt, it is as a result of the foregoing that clickbait journalism is fast on the rise.

Also, there is an overwhelming political influence on media ownership. Many media houses are owned by politicians or individuals with strong political ties, making editorial independence a significant challenge. Stories that threaten the interests of media owners are often watered down or outright ignored.

Looking at the constraint which Journalists face in the course of duties, there is no denying the fact that public apathy toward serious journalism is concerning. In fact, the Nigerian public’s preference for quick, sensational news over in-depth investigative reporting further discourages the practice of rigorous journalism. Many media organizations opt for content that garners immediate attention rather than in-depth reports that require extensive time and resources.

At this juncture, it is germane to ask, “What is the way forward towards reviving the spirit of investigative journalism? To answer the foregoing question, it is logical to reason that if Nigeria is to uphold democratic accountability and ensure that controversies translate into meaningful public discourse, the media must rise to the occasion. This requires a collective effort from journalists, media houses, civil society organizations, and the public at large.

In a similar vein, media Houses must invest in investigative journalism. In fact, news organizations should allocate resources for in-depth reporting, support journalists facing threats, and encourage editorial independence.

Again, Journalists must rekindle their commitment to truth. Beyond daily news coverage, journalists must take a proactive approach, digging deep into issues that affect governance and society.

Also, the public must demand better journalism. Citizens must support credible media outlets and challenge the spread of misinformation and lazy reporting, even as Civil Society Organizations should play a more active role. In fact, NGOs and media watchdogs must step in to support independent journalism through grants, training programs, and advocacy for press freedom.

Without a doubt, the controversies in Nigeria today are abundant, but the journalists willing to uncover the full story are distressingly few. From the Akpabio-Natasha scandal to the ethnic tensions surrounding Ushie’s comments on Lagos, and the implications of Tinubu’s state of emergency in Rivers, these stories deserve more than superficial headlines. They require deep, investigative journalism that not only informs but also inspires action and accountability.

Just as the harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few, so too are the controversies in Nigeria numerous, but the journalists willing to do the hard work of uncovering the truth are scarce. It is time for the media to reclaim its role as the fourth estate of the realm, ensuring that no controversy goes unexplored and no truth remains hidden. Only through fearless journalism can Nigeria’s democracy thrive and the powerful be held accountable.