spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 28, 2025 - 2:04 PM

National Transformation: Must Nigeria Happen to All Before Something Is Done?

Opinions
— By: Dr Bolaji Akinyemi

The story I share today is not fiction. It is not exaggerated for drama. It is the lived reality of one Nigerian family whose loved one was swallowed by the black hole that our health system has become.

 

On September 19, 2025, Mrs. Charity Unachukwu was involved in a road accident in Enugu. She was rushed through a maze of hospitals—each one passing her on like an unwanted burden. From first aid to Orthopedic Hospital, to Parklane, to Memphis, and finally to the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Enugu, her journey reveals not just the tragedy of one woman’s death but the rot of a nation.

 

The Hospital That Kills Hope

 

At UNTH, the supposed “center of excellence,” her fate was sealed. The family met a doctor who refused to admit her because there was “no bed.” Even when they produced a mattress, then a bed, he refused until 3 a.m.—two hours after they arrived.

 

Critical lab tests were delayed until morning because “work starts by 9 a.m.” Emergency was not urgent. Blood drawn from her fragile body coagulated because EDTA bottles were not used. More blood was taken, but transfusion never came. For twelve long hours, while her life ebbed away, bureaucracy and negligence held sway.

 

Porters insulted her husband instead of helping. Doctors deferred responsibility with the common refrain: “That department is different from mine.” Machines were broken, reports delayed, staff indifferent. At 1:45 p.m. on September 20—twelve hours after she was admitted—Charity breathed her last. Not a single unit of blood had been transfused.

 

This is not just negligence. It is institutional murder.

 

When Nigeria Happens

 

The bereaved sister, Phina, captured the heartbreak with words that pierce the conscience: “We did our best but Nigeria happened to us.”

 

How many families have lived this same horror in silence? How many Nigerians will die not because their sickness was incurable, but because their country is indifferent?

 

Our leaders, for the smallest of ailments, fly abroad for medical tourism. But the citizens, who cannot afford such privilege, perish in dilapidated wards where neither accountability nor compassion exists.

 

An Igbo proverb warns: “When a corpse you have no relationship with is carried, it looks like a log of wood.” But one day, the “log of wood” could be your blood, your sister, your father, your child.

 

The Burden of Leadership

 

National transformation is not about slogans. It is about systems that work when human lives hang in the balance. A health system where junior staff mock patients, where doctors dodge responsibility, where laboratories shut down at night, where life-saving procedures are delayed by bureaucracy, is not a health system—it is a death trap.

 

This tragedy calls for accountability at the highest level. The Federal Ministry of Health must investigate. UNTH management must answer. And beyond Enugu, Nigerians must demand systemic reform. If hospitals built to save lives have become slaughterhouses of negligence, then government has failed in its most basic duty: the protection of life.

 

A Call for Change

 

Charity Unachukwu is gone. Her story must not be buried with her. It must become a rallying cry for a nation that pretends it is normal to lose lives to incompetence.

 

True patriots and people of faith must stop wishing “Nigeria will not happen to us.” Instead, we must demand: Nigeria must change.

 

If the government of the day is serious about national transformation, let it start here—with healthcare, with accountability, with justice for Charity.

 

Because until something is done, Nigeria will keep happening—to me, to you, to all of us.

Previous article
Afriland Fire Incident: A Cautionary Note To Architects And Builders
Next article
Against errant policemen, I testify… But the good ones I salute!
Dr Bolaji Akinyemi
Dr Bolaji Akinyemi
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Inadvisability Of Maligning Sowore, Listen To His Message

Isaac Asabor Isaac Asabor -
In the theater of Nigerian politics, clashes of personality...

President Tinubu Is Alienating the North, Risking His Political Future – Ex-NHIS Boss 

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance...

I, too, must get American in-laws, the efficacy of prayers and other matters

Hassan Gimba Hassan Gimba -
Contemplate this: I am someone born in Kaduna just...

What if Mr. Tinubu Loses the Election?

Prince Charles Dickson PhD Prince Charles Dickson PhD -
In the sprawling political theater called Nigeria, elections are...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Inadvisability Of Maligning Sowore, Listen To His Message

Opinions 0
In the theater of Nigerian politics, clashes of personality...

President Tinubu Is Alienating the North, Risking His Political Future – Ex-NHIS Boss 

News 0
The former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance...

I, too, must get American in-laws, the efficacy of prayers and other matters

Columns 0
Contemplate this: I am someone born in Kaduna just...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x