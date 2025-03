A tanker has exploded on the Abuja-Keffi Expressway, close to Karu Bridge.

According to reports, the tanker suffered a brake failure, ramming into several vehicles and igniting a massive inferno.

Although the number of casualties is uncertain, firefighters have arrived at the scene to contain the situation

Details shortly.