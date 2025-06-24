Nation in Crisis, TV in Focus: BBNaija Debate Tears Facebook Apart

Abuja, Nigeria – A recent social media post by prominent lawyer and activist Deji Adeyanju has opened a Pandora’s Box of reactions, sparking a lively debate about the timing of entertainment amidst the nation’s pressing challenges.

Adeyanju, known for not mincing words, took to Facebook with a pointed remark: “With everything going on in the country, they are planning another Big Brother Naija.”

This seemingly innocuous statement proved to be a red rag to a bull for many, drawing a deluge of comments that ran the gamut from agreement to outright dismissal.

The online discourse quickly became a melting pot of opinions, highlighting the diverse perspectives on national priorities and individual coping mechanisms.

Comr. Gerald Nwoke was quick to fire a salvo, emphasizing personal liberty: “To watch Big Brother Naija is by choice, by the way is the government the one hosting Big Brother Naija.”

Echoing this sentiment, Onoja May Ufedo-ojo weighed in, suggesting that BBNaija is not the elephant in the room. “BBNaija is not the problem of the country. Just the way you can’t stop your job cuz of what is going on in this country, is the same way bbnaija cannot stop. We move. Cheers.”

However, not everyone was on the same page. Doc. Amazementz, for instance, raised an eyebrow at the idea of indulging in such entertainment given the current economic climate, questioning, “So, with this kind economy. Person go still sit down dey watch bbnaija?”

Akem Peter, on the other hand, brought a dose of pragmatism to the table, likening the show to a legitimate livelihood. “Na hustle wey d put food for their table nah. You wey d talk you no d collect legal fees again? This particular Post is meaningless inasmuch as I don’t watch BBNaija again.”

The debate also touched on the idea of distraction. Ngozi Ogbuji voiced concerns, stating, “Another way of distracting the youths is loading…..” implying a deliberate move to divert attention from more pressing issues.

Meanwhile, Abel Onuh Joseph turned the tables on Adeyanju, posing a rhetorical question that many could relate to: “Why you come they watch Premier League games every weekend with everything going on in the country? Deji rest abeg.”

Opubo Lucky succinctly captured the sentiment of many who feel overwhelmed by national woes: “No be everybody go carry the problem of the country for head o.” Nlem Felicitas Uchenna expressed a more visceral reaction, lamenting, “As in eh…….ebuka cancel this…… hungry dy Nigeria…. people r suffering…thank u for this oh.”

Monir Ajimz, however, sought to peel back the layers, wondering aloud about the show’s deeper purpose: “Wetin their real motive because I never really know wetin dey happen for there.”

Emma Iyke, with a touch of humor and a hint of self-interest, advised Adeyanju to “Face your content lawyer activist. Make we make money from the show. I dey subscribe Gotv and Dstv incase you wan run am,” showcasing the entrepreneurial spirit associated with the program.

Hrm Isabella Udoiba passionately defended the right to leisure, exclaiming, “So I shouldn’t be entertained because of Nigeria? Don’t you eat food? Don’t you foooghhjs? Guy enter house.” Ayo Mide added a practical economic dimension, stating, “Is it your money they want to use host it, even dangote dey find money,and it will help those people advertising der product or goods.”

Finally, De-pacesetter Walamih delivered a philosophical close to the discussion, emphasizing the universality of challenges and the individual need for respite.

“As we are going through a lot, are you also part of us? No! Allow those that want to watch BBN to ease their nerves. Whether you watch or you no watch BBN, everybody dey feel the gbedu wey emilokan d disc joker is playing.”