Grok May Soon Help Users Edit Spreadsheets

A new leak has shown that xAI, the company behind Grok, may be working on a tool that allows users to edit spreadsheets directly through the AI platform.

The information came from leaked code, hinting that Grok might soon be upgraded with features that support file editing, including spreadsheets.

The details came to light after a reverse engineer shared findings suggesting Grok could soon allow users to edit documents while chatting with the AI at the same time.

Although xAI has not officially confirmed this update, signs point toward its plan to enter the space of AI-powered productivity tools.

In April 2025, xAI introduced Grok Studio, a feature that allows users to create documents, write code, and play browser games alongside the chatbot.

It also added Workspaces, where people can store and manage files and conversations in one place.

Other tech companies already have similar features.

Google’s Gemini Workspace lets users edit Sheets, Docs, and Gmail while interacting with the AI.

OpenAI and Microsoft also offer tools in this category.

However, Google’s system only works within its own platform.

It is still unclear whether xAI’s editor will support other file types besides spreadsheets or whether the company will launch a full set of office tools to rival Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace.

If the leaked information is correct, this move could bring Elon Musk closer to his vision of turning X into an all-in-one platform for chatting, payments, social interaction, and document management.