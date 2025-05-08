Nasarawa State University Engages ACReSAL in Push for Climate Resilience

In a bid to strengthen the synergy between academia and environmental action, the Department of Geography, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to the Nasarawa State office of the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project.

The visit, which took place at the ACReSAL headquarters in Lafia, was aimed at fostering knowledge exchange and offering students practical insight into the ongoing climate resilience and environmental restoration initiatives being implemented across the state.

Led by the field trip coordinator, Dr. S.Y. Kpalo, the delegation comprised faculty members and students who expressed keen interest in understanding ACReSAL’s efforts to combat climate change, rehabilitate degraded landscapes, and improve rural livelihoods.

Dr. Kpalo lauded the project’s multifaceted approach to sustainable land management, describing it as a model of community-focused environmental intervention.

“This visit is not only a step toward strengthening academic collaboration but also a unique opportunity for our students and faculty to gain practical exposure to real-world climate action,” he noted.

Receiving the delegation, State Project Coordinator, Dr. Elias Gyobe Napoleon, welcomed the team warmly and commended the university for its proactive engagement with development-oriented projects.

He provided a detailed briefing on ACReSAL’s mission, key components, and progress recorded across its intervention areas.

Dr. Napoleon emphasized the centrality of youth involvement in addressing the climate crisis, noting that the participation of future leaders in such initiatives is critical to long-term environmental sustainability.

“We are committed to supporting educational institutions and empowering young people to take an active role in building a climate-resilient Nasarawa,” he said.

The highlight of the visit was an engaging interactive session between ACReSAL officials and the visiting students, featuring a dynamic question-and-answer segment and the distribution of Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) materials tailored to broaden their understanding of the project’s goals.

The initiative underscores the growing partnership between academic institutions and development agencies in advancing climate education and practical solutions for environmental challenges facing Nigeria’s semi-arid regions.