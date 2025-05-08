Speaking the Truth Is Patriotism, Not Sabotage- Obi Fires Back at Critics

Former Anambra Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has hit back at accusations of de-marketing Nigeria, insisting that truth-telling is vital for national progress.

In a strongly-worded post on X Thursday, May 8 Obi defended his candid comments on Nigeria’s economy and governance, saying they aim to “refine and strengthen” the country and not tarnish its image.

Obi’s remarks come days after Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu slammed him for allegedly making “disparaging” comments about Nigeria during a U.S. speaking engagement at Johns Hopkins University.

“I reminded those who argue that I de-market Nigeria by telling the truth that truth doesn’t de-market a nation. Rather, it strengthens it,” Obi wrote, warning against turning truth into a political weapon.

The comments followed Obi’s appearance at a memorial lecture for elder statesman Chief Edwin Clark, where he appeared alongside ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and former Head of State Yakubu Gowon.

Obi took a swipe at critics-turned-silent observers, questioning the disappearance of protest voices that once rallied against fuel price hikes and economic hardships under Jonathan.

“Where are those who called Jonathan clueless and corrupt? Prices have now increased tenfold, yet they are silent,” Obi said.

He also lamented the surge in insecurity, poverty, and institutional rot, urging leaders to honour Nigeria’s founding heroes not with ceremonies, but by rebuilding trust and ensuring justice.

“Nigeria must work for all Nigerians not just the privileged few,” Obi said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement on April 28, argued that prominent Nigerians should promote, not degrade, the country’s image on the international stage.