Federal Varsity Staff Without April Pay, Unions Warn of Looming Crisis

Members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) at federal tertiary institutions have voiced their concerns over the non-payment of their April 2025 salaries, raising alarm over what they describe as neglect and potential discrimination.

Sources within the unions suggest that the delay may be linked to the recent transition of university-based unions from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) to the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS).

On May 7, 2025, SSANU President, Mohammed Ibrahim, sent a letter titled “Concern Over the Consistent Delay in the Payment of Monthly Salaries of University Workers” to the Accountant General of the Federation. The letter expressed deep dissatisfaction with the ongoing delays, which, according to Ibrahim, violate the 2022 agreement between the Federal Government and the Joint Action Committee of SSANU and NASU that had led to the suspension of a protracted strike.

“The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities is deeply concerned about the ongoing delays in the payment of university workers’ salaries, particularly since our transition from IPPIS.

“Regrettably, since the migration to GIFMIS, salaries for our members are consistently paid two weeks later than those of other federal workers. This delay, now routine, is not just an administrative oversight; it represents a clear act of discrimination,” the letter states.

Ibrahim also emphasized that this persistent delay undermines a core provision of the 2022 agreement, which ensured that no union member would be penalized for participating in the strike.

“The continued delay suggests a punitive measure in response to our lawful actions, thus violating the terms of that agreement,” he added, warning that failure to resolve the issue could destabilize the industrial peace within the university sector.

The SSANU President urged the Accountant General to urgently investigate the matter and ensure that university workers receive their salaries on time, in line with the broader federal payment schedule.

He also cautioned that any further delay would be viewed as intentional, potentially forcing the union to take further steps to protect the rights and dignity of its members.

The letter was also sent to key government officials, including the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa; the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi; and the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC).