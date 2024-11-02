Nasarawa LG Polls: Low Turnout Mars Exercise As APC Agents Reportedly Thumbprint Ballot Papers On Voter’s Behalf

The Nasarawa state local government elections held on Saturday November 2nd was said to have recorded low turnout of voters following perceived worries on the credibility and fairness of the exercise by voters.

It would be recalled that few days to the exercise the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the state pulled out from the exercise citing irregularities in the process.

TNC reporter, Pius Kadon who went round some of the polling units in Karu LGA of the state reported that some agents of the All Progressives Congress were seen in private residence thumbprinting Ballot Papers on behalf of voters.

When interviewed, one of the voters, identified as Zack Amos expressed worries over the conduct of the exercise.

While decrying vote buying and voters intimidation, Zack stressed that he has lost hope in the country’s democracy.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the state has described the exercise as free and fair.

As of press time, election results were still been collated.

