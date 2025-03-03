NANS Demands Probe into NYSC Over Non-Payment of N77,000 Allowance

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called for an investigation into the leadership of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) over the non-payment of the newly approved N77,000 monthly allowance for corps members.

Speaking on Monday in Abuja, NANS National Vice President for Inter-Campus Affairs, Akinbodunse Sileola Felicia, expressed disappointment that NYSC has yet to implement the new allowance, despite its approval by the Federal Government months ago.

She recalled that the government had approved an increase in corps members’ monthly allowance from N33,000 to N77,000, effective July 2024. However, the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, stated that the delay was due to the non-release of funds.

Felicia criticized this explanation, noting that the NYSC had previously assured corps members that they would begin receiving the new allowance by February 2025. Instead, findings from her office revealed that corps members received only N33,000 for February, contrary to the N70,000 promised by the NYSC DG.

She also pointed out that both the Federal Government and several state governments have already started paying the new minimum wage of N70,000 to their workers. Therefore, she argued that NYSC has no justification for withholding the increased allowance for corps members.

Felicia urged the government to investigate the cause of the delay, emphasizing that failure to implement the new allowance could lower corps members’ morale, especially given the country’s current economic situation.

She also stated that NANS would engage with the NYSC leadership to understand why corps members have not yet benefited from the salary increase, even though NYSC staff members are already receiving higher pay.