Borno State Government Adjusts School Calendar for Ramadan

The Borno State Government has announced changes to the school calendar in observance of the 1446AH Ramadan.

In a statement released on Sunday Night, the government directed all public and private schools in the state to close by 1:00 PM daily throughout the holy month.

Additionally, all academic activities for the second term of the 2024/2025 session must be completed by Friday, March 21. Schools will then resume on Monday, April 28.

The directive, signed by Dr. Abba Mala Galtimari, Director of School Services at the Ministry of Education, was addressed to school administrators, including private school owners.

The ministry urged everyone to comply with the new schedule and apologized for any inconvenience the adjustment may cause.