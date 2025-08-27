spot_img
Nigerian Exchange Positions $90 Billion Market as Key Gateway for Brazilian Investors

Business
— By: Ken Ibenne

NGX

With its $90 billion capital market, the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) is emerging as a key venue for enhancing Nigeria–Brazil economic ties, serving as a door to new investment opportunities.

CEO Temi Popoola pointed out that the trade is also opening up long-term access, in addition to serving as a venue for major businesses and providing financing for small and medium-sized businesses, which continue to be the foundation of Nigeria’s economy.

 

Popoola emphasized during a high-level corporate meeting held during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent state visit to Brazil that Nigeria’s capital market has become a strategic entry point for cross-border investment. With NGX being the second-largest exchange by transaction size in Africa, he said, it offers the scale and credibility required to attract international investors.

 

Over the preceding 18 months, the Nigerian capital market has almost doubled in value to over $90 billion spanning stocks, fixed income, alternative investment assets, derivatives, and securities. Popoola said that this rapid expansion demonstrates calculated efforts to create a more inclusive market that values SMEs, while also leveraging technology and a strong network. For foreign participants, a network of middlemen streamlines transactions.

 

The News Chronicle can confirm that these developments are coming at a crucial moment when Nigeria is seeking to reposition itself as a magnet for global capital. As Brazil becomes a major trade partner, the redoubled emphasis on cooperation through the exchange is expected to generate more investment pipelines, particularly in technology, energy, and agriculture.

 

The signing of five Memoranda of Understanding between Brazil and Nigeria, encompassing finance, aviation, commerce, foreign affairs, and science and technology, was among the most notable results of the visit. Notably, the agreement between Brazil’s National Bank for Economic and Social Development and Nigeria’s Bank of Agriculture aims to enhance agricultural financing, thereby improving food security.

President Tinubu also revealed that Brazil’s state-owned energy giant Petrobras would soon return to Nigeria. He said the decision was a watershed that would unlock Nigeria’s enormous gas resources and deepen bilateral ties with Brazil.

