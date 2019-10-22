Naira Marley’s card fraud trial adjourned

Naira Marley’s card fraud case which was brought before a Federal High Court in Lagos by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been adjourned.

Though the date the trial is expected to take off was not announced, Justice Nicholas Oweibo adjourned the case to enable EFCC’s counsel Mr Rotimi Oyedepo and Naira Marley’s counsel Mr Olalekan Ojo SAN to respond to two motions.

Recall that Naira Marley was arrested on May 10 by the anti-graft agency, who subsequently filed an 11-count charge of alleged credit card fraud against him on May 14 in a suit marked FHC/L/178C/19. The singer pleaded ‘Not Guilty’ to the charges as it was further learnt that his co-defendant, Yad Isril is still at large.