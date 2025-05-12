My Spirit Had Already Left That Place Long Ago, I’m Better Now- Fubara Opens Up On Reinstatement

Suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, says he’s unbothered by his removal, declaring he’s “not desperate” to reclaim his seat.

Speaking at a service of songs in honour of the late elder statesman Edwin Clark in Port Harcourt on Sunday, Fubara addressed the crowd with a pointed rebuke:

“Can’t you see how better I look? Do you think I’m interested in it? Do you even know if I want to go back there? My spirit had already left that place long ago,” he said, brushing off speculation about his return.

His remarks appeared to respond to attendees who referred to him as “Governor” and called for his reinstatement.

“Not everything is by Oshogbe,” Fubara quipped. “I want everybody to focus there are some fights you don’t fight.”

The former governor also urged mourners to keep the event focused on Clark’s legacy, not politics, praising the late statesman for his selfless advocacy for the Niger Delta.

Fubara, along with his deputy Prof. Ngozi Odu and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, was suspended after President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the state.

The president subsequently appointed retired naval chief Ibok-Ete Ibas as sole administrator of the oil-rich region.