CSCS Eyes Market Listing as It Pursues Growth, Innovation, and Regional Leadership

The Central Securities Clearing System Plc is considering a potential listing on the Nigerian Exchange, a move seen as a strategic leap towards deepening its market relevance, enhancing governance, and reinforcing its reputation as a critical post-trade infrastructure player in Africa’s financial ecosystem.

The possible transition into a publicly traded company was a central focus during its 31st annual general meeting, held in Lagos. Shareholders expressed a strong push for increased transparency, accountability, and regional expansion.

CSCS serves as Nigeria’s central securities depository, vitally facilitating transactions and ensuring trust in the capital market. At the meeting, Chairman Temi Popoola noted that a listing on the exchange could bring significant advantages, such as better access to capital, enhanced market exposure, and stronger governance practices that align with international standards. However, he acknowledged that going public would involve deliberately evaluating several variables, including market dynamics, regulatory obligations, and the company’s broader strategic goals.

According to Popoola, the board carefully considers the timing, structure, and potential long-term value a listing might bring. While the benefits are clear, CSCS is mindful of aligning the process with shareholder expectations and sustaining long-term profitability. A public listing could make CSCS more appealing to institutional investors and give it the financial flexibility to scale operations in Nigeria and across African capital markets.

The company reported impressive financial performance results for the 2024 fiscal year. Gross earnings rose by 37 percent to ₦26.1 billion, while profit after tax climbed by 18.7 percent to reach ₦11.95 billion. These results were supported by disciplined spending and strategic deployment of resources, which also led to a 22 percent growth in total assets, now at ₦64.43 billion. In line with its commitment to delivering shareholder value, CSCS approved a dividend payout of ₦1.76 per share, a 17.3 percent increase from the previous year, amounting to a total distribution of ₦8.8 billion.

Looking ahead, CSCS has unveiled a medium-term roadmap that prioritizes continental expansion. Central to this vision is its involvement in the African Exchanges Linkage Project, a pan-African initiative that seeks to bridge capital markets across the continent. By enabling cross-border trading and liquidity flow, the project positions CSCS to lead in transforming Africa’s fragmented markets into a more unified investment space.

Chief Executive Officer Haruna Jalo-Waziri described 2024 as a turning point for CSCS. He emphasized that the company lays the foundation to be the continent’s most reliable and technologically advanced depository. Under his leadership, CSCS has invested heavily in digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. These investments are intended to boost operational efficiency, reduce risk, and strengthen data security. However, he acknowledged that these advancements come with rising operational costs, especially in the face of fluctuating foreign exchange rates and increasing energy prices. An internal review has been launched to identify cost-saving opportunities while maintaining service excellence.

Shareholders also raised awareness of the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts. While praising its focus on education, they urged the board to broaden its impact areas to include healthcare, youth development, and social welfare. In response, the board revealed plans to introduce blockchain-enabled tools for tracking and reporting CSR projects, ensuring more transparency and alignment with community needs.

Overall, CSCS appears well-positioned for the future. With solid financials, a commitment to innovation, and an ambition to lead within Africa’s post-trade infrastructure space, the company is exploring its next chapter – a potential market debut that could redefine its growth trajectory.