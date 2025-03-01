My Interest Is Rising In A Future Afro-currency   

The surface is coarse, crooked and even cooked.

African child: it’s time to have the future double-booked.

Confidence, is the determination of currency exchange rates

the same as the global manipulation of their expiry dates?

As economists harp on the supply and demand of currencies

on global foreign exchange markets, I feel the itchy discrepancies.

Often, I feel the frustration of failing to pay ‘low’ submission fees

and other international charges by virtue of forex exchange decrees

that say even if one has the equivalent amount in one’s bank account,

that kind of money is a no-deal. Dilemmas and dynamics are too high to surmount

for countless ordinary African citizens. Economic experts say a currency’s worth

will increase if demand is high, and its price will drop if demand is low. A rebirth

is key! Experts say the influences of a nation’s economic health include interest

rates, inflation, account deficits and capital flow. An Afro-currency is my INTEREST.