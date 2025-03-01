My Interest Is Rising In A Future Afro-currency   

The surface is coarse, crooked and even cooked.
African child: it’s time to have the future double-booked.
Confidence, is the determination of currency exchange rates
the same as the global manipulation of their expiry dates?
As economists harp on the supply and demand of currencies
on global foreign exchange markets, I feel the itchy discrepancies.
Often, I feel the frustration of failing to pay ‘low’ submission fees
and other international charges by virtue of forex exchange decrees
that say even if one has the equivalent amount in one’s bank account,
that kind of money is a no-deal. Dilemmas and dynamics are too high to surmount
for countless ordinary African citizens. Economic experts say a currency’s worth
will increase if demand is high, and its price will drop if demand is low. A rebirth
is key! Experts say the influences of a nation’s economic health include interest
rates, inflation, account deficits and capital flow. An Afro-currency is my INTEREST.