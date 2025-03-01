Clinton-Lewinsky Vs. Akpabio-Natasha: If It Happened In Nigeria, Nothing Would Have Happened

When the world was gripped by the salacious scandal involving former U.S. President Bill Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky in the late 1990s, the fallout was immense. Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives, his credibility took a massive hit, and the incident remains one of the most talked-about political sex scandals in modern history. Now, contrast that with the unfolding drama between Nigeria’s Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, a situation that would have triggered a political earthquake in any serious country. But in Nigeria, it is business as usual because here, scandals don’t stick, and consequences are almost non-existent.

Without a doubt, the Clinton-Lewinsky Scandal demonstrates how far scandal serves as a lesson of accountability in a country where leaders are expected to be morally upright.

In fact, the Clinton-Lewinsky affair was not just a tabloid sensation; it was a moment that tested America’s political and moral fabric. When reports surfaced that Clinton had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with Lewinsky, the U.S. political establishment did not sweep it under the rug. Investigations followed, and Clinton was forced to face the consequences of his actions. His initial denials, “I did not have sexual relations with that woman”, turned out to be a lie, which led to charges of perjury and obstruction of justice. The U.S. House of Representatives moved to impeach him, and while he survived the Senate trial and completed his term, the scandal left a lasting stain on his presidency.

Now, let us imagine for a moment that this happened in Nigeria. Would there have been any accountability? Would the individual in question even bother to resign, let alone face any political consequence? The answer is a resounding and capital No. Nigeria has a long history of brushing off scandals, no matter how damning the evidence is. The Akpabio-Natasha saga is proof that no amount of disgrace or misconduct is enough to shake the foundations of power in this country. In fact, given Nigeria’s situation, particularly as defensive rallies and comments have started in favor of the former governor, former Senator, and the president of the Senate, the Akpabio/Natasha scandal is unarguably a saga without consequence.

The alleged inappropriate relationship between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has been making rounds on social media, with allegations of impropriety, power abuse, and deep political entanglements. In any other country, such a scandal would lead to calls for resignation, a full-fledged investigation, and potential legal consequences. But in Nigeria, it is just another day in the political sphere.

Instead of a serious investigation, what we see is a combination of silence, denial, and counter-accusations. Nigerian politicians have mastered the art of navigating scandals without as much as a scratch. Even when they are caught red-handed, they know the public outcry will eventually die down, and life will go on as if nothing happened. Akpabio, like many before him, will likely ride this storm unscathed.

At this juncture, it is expedient to throw insight to why scandals mean nothing in Nigeria. This is as there are several reasons why political scandals, no matter how grave, never seem to lead to any consequences in Nigeria.

First and foremost is that Nigeria’s political space is characterized by a culture of Impunity: In Nigeria, politicians are rarely held accountable for their actions. The justice system is weak, and the political elite is shielded by a network of corruption and patronage. This culture of impunity ensures that even the most damning allegations are dismissed with a shrug.

Secondly, short public memory pervades as Nigerians are no strangers to scandal fatigue. In fact, today’s outrage is tomorrow’s forgotten news. Political actors exploit this short memory span, knowing that no matter how serious the allegations, something else will come along to distract the public soon enough.

Also, there is the prevalence of ethnic and political bias. The moment a politician is caught in a scandal, their supporters immediately turn the issue into a tribal or partisan debate. Rather than focusing on the substance of the allegations, people rush to defend their “own,” making it impossible to hold individuals accountable.

In a similar vein, there is a lack of institutional checks and balances. Unlike in the U.S., where independent institutions like the media, judiciary, and Congress ensure that political misconduct is addressed, Nigeria lacks strong institutions capable of upholding accountability. Here, institutions are often used as tools to protect the powerful rather than to check their excesses.

Worst of all, in Nigeria, scandals are weaponized. In this part of the world, scandals are not necessarily about seeking justice or accountability; they are often politically motivated. Accusations only gain traction when it serves someone else’s agenda, and once that agenda is met, the case disappears. If the Akpabio-Natasha case serves no political purpose for the opposition or media, it will fade into oblivion.

Also, the Nigerian double standard cannot be pooh-poohed, and dismissed with mere wave of the hands in this context. The foregoing view can be buttressed by opining that if Bill Clinton had been a Nigerian politician, the Lewinsky scandal would have been dismissed as a mere distraction. Instead of an impeachment trial, he would have remained in power, and his loyalists would have defended him with absurd justifications like, “Is he the first man to cheat?” or “Why are they attacking him? It is politically motivated!”

Even worse, Lewinsky herself would have been vilified. She would have been labeled a gold digger, accused of trying to bring down a great leader, and dismissed as an attention-seeker. Instead of holding the powerful accountable, the blame would be shifted to the victim or whistleblowers. To reinforce the foregoing view, it is germane to recall that statements which gave defamatory impression that Akpoti-Uduaghan thinks that being a lawmaker was about “pancaking her face and wearing transparent outfits to the chambers” had been made and which compelled Natasha to file a suit filed before the Federal Capital Territory High Court on February 25, 2025, wherein she listed the President of the Senate, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Akpabio’s Senior Legislative Aide, Mfon Patrick, as the second and third defendants, respectively.

In fact, the Akpabio/Natasha scandal, like many before it, will eventually be swept under the rug. No resignations, no serious investigations, and certainly no consequences. The Nigerian political system is designed in a way that allows the elite to get away with almost anything, no matter how scandalous.

Until Nigerians demand accountability, nothing will change. Scandals will continue to mean nothing, and politicians will continue to operate with impunity. If Clinton had been Nigerian, he would not have lost a single night’s sleep over Lewinsky. And if Akpabio were American, his career would likely be over. But this is Nigeria, where anything goes, and nothing ever happens.