SGF Akume Urges Northern Leaders to Respect Zoning Ahead of 2027 Elections

As Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has called on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and other northern leaders to uphold the zoning principle in the country.

Speaking on Tuesday in Bauchi at the 11th Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Lecture and Awards, Akume, represented by his Chief of Staff, Christopher Tarkaa, emphasized that respecting zoning agreements is essential for national unity and fair representation across all regions.

Some northern politicians, including Atiku, El-Rufai, and Bala Mohammed, are reportedly strategizing for the 2027 presidential race.

However, many believe power should remain in the South for another term before returning to the North in 2031, given that former President Muhammadu Buhari served for eight years before power shifted to the South.

Akume stressed that zoning has helped maintain Nigeria’s political balance and urged leaders to prioritize national unity over personal ambitions. He assured that the federal government remains committed to social justice and equity among all regions.

He also warned against actions that could threaten Nigeria’s unity, citing the experiences of Somalia, Libya, and Iraq as examples to avoid. Akume called on northern leaders to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration, stating that Tinubu has good intentions for the country’s development and stability.

His appeal comes as political tensions rise over potential shifts in power rotation, with influential figures positioning themselves for the 2027 elections. His remarks may reignite discussions on how zoning can help maintain democratic stability in Nigeria despite competing regional interests.