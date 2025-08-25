Keke Riders Earn More Than Us— Anambra Health Workers Threaten Strike, Demand CONHESS

The Anambra State Organized Health Sector Unions have threatened to shut down the State Health Sector if the State governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo does not implement 100% of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for health professionals in the state, within 15 days.

The threat was contained in a joint statement signed by the leadership of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM); the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN); and the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAP), the three unions that constitute the organized health sector.

The workers say that the ultimatum had become necessary to compel the state government to act and prevent the looming shutdown.

The unions are demanding that Governor Soludo implement the recently reviewed 25% increase in the CONHESS salary table, to be reflected in their pay.

They also seek enhanced call duty and shift allowances, a revised hazard allowance for health professionals, internship provisions for fresh graduates, promotion opportunities, and the employment of additional health workers, among other demands.

A formal document signed by Anambra State Chairman of NUAP, Comrade Charles Nwoye, alongside Secretary Afam Udeozo; State Chairman of NANNM, Comrade Onwuka Edith; and Secretary Dr. Ikedi Onah, indicated that the workers’ frustration resurfaced in July due to a lack of government response. Consequently, a fresh ultimatum was issued, effective from August 1, 2025, to August 15, 2025.

“Before the expiration of the ultimatum, the Commissioner for Health convened a meeting with union leaders in his office. The outcome of that meeting was communicated to the membership of organized labour at an expanded State Executive Council meeting, but it was met with complete opposition and outright rejection.

“It was therefore resolved, during the session of the expanded State Executive Council, that a third (15-day) ultimatum be served to the state government, effective from Wednesday, August 20, 2025, to Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

“If, by midnight on Thursday, September 4, 2025, our demands remain unmet, we will have no option but to commence industrial action across all health facilities in the state where our members work,” the statement added.

In a separate interview, Comrade Nwoye, who also serves as the Deputy President of NUAP (South) and spokesperson for the organized health sector unions in Anambra, expressed frustration over what he described as discriminatory treatment.

According to him, while physicians in the state enjoy the benefits of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), other health professionals are left behind.

“We are suffering greatly. Many of our members are leaving the Anambra State health system. A few of us who have remained out of patriotism are overburdened. Some are relocating even to other states within Nigeria where CONHESS is already implemented. That’s the level to which our own version of the japa syndrome has escalated.

“It’s no longer about moving abroad, people are now leaving for neighbouring states,” he added.

Comrade Nwoye emphasized that the unions are not opposed to working with the state government.

“We want to work with the Governor. We want to collaborate with the Anambra State government and contribute to the development of the health system in the state.

“However, we suspect that those who are supposed to communicate our plight to the Governor may not be doing so effectively. We want to use this medium to appeal directly to the Governor to listen to our final plea and do justice to our demands.

This is a critical issue that could reverse more than 70% of the ongoing japa syndrome affecting health workers in Anambra. There may be other contributing factors, but this is the flagship issue,” he added.

According to Nwoye, better remuneration would drastically reduce the number of health professionals exiting the system.

“Ordinary artisans, vulcanizers, Okada riders, and Keke riders on the streets of Anambra earn more than most health professionals in the state’s civil service. Yes,anyone can verify it.

“An average artisan in Anambra earns between ₦15,000 to ₦20,000 daily. An Okada or Keke rider who doesn’t make at least ₦15,000 a day likely isn’t putting in full effort. Multiply that by 20 working days, and you see what they take home.

“Meanwhile, an average health professional in Anambra does not earn a daily equivalent of more than ₦10,000. That’s our reality. The cost of living in Nigeria is extremely high everyone knows this.

“Health professionals who deliver sensitive and life-saving services should not be neglected. They deserve adequate remuneration and incentives to be able to give their best,” Comrade Nwoye added.