Multiple crash claims 1 life, injures 3 in Anambra

One person has been confirmed dead and three others injured in multiple crashes, Authorities of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra says.

The crash happened early Wednesday, 12th of February at Obosi, by the flyover, along Owerri-Onitsha Expressway.

The FRSC said three vehicles and six male adults were involved in the crash which resulted in the death of one and three others sustaining different degrees of injury.

They said the vehicles involved include, Daf Truck with reg no. NNE733XA, an Iveco Truck with reg no. RRN733XA and a Dangote Truck, with registration number removed before the arrival of FRSC rescue team.

When our correspondent arrived at the scene of the accident later in the day, clearing of obstruction and traffic control was ongoing.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to newsmen, the crash was as a result of the loss of control, occurred around 6.30 am.

The injured victims were said to have been rushed to the hospital and the corpse of the dead victim deposited at the morgue.

Speaking on the incident, the Anambra Sector Commander of the FRSC, Andrew Kumapayi commiserated with the family of the dead and wished the injured victims a speedy recovery.

He further called on all road users to always call the FRSC emergency toll-free number (122), in the event of any emergency for the prompt response to victims of Road Traffic Crashes.