Multi-million Naira Mall Demolished in Anambra for Blocking Waterway

In continuation of its determined efforts to return sanity to the state, the Anambra State Government Joint Taskforce on Building Enforcement over the weekend, pulled down a multi-million Shopping Mall under construction in Onitsha.

The ongoing mall project situates at Nwangene Stream/River Niger Water Ways, Niger Street, Fegge in Onitsha South Council Area.

The structure, which is allegedly being built by a known billionaire in the state, sits on an original waterway, and also blocked drainages, posing danger and flooding threats to the lives of future occupants and the people around the area.

It was gathered that the officials of Anambra State Physical Planning Board had earlier visited the site with a notice to stop the developer from erecting the unapproved shopping mall, but he persisted.

During the enforcement, our correspondent observed that serious piling and concrete works were ongoing.

Speaking during the demolition exercise, Chairman the Board of Trustees of a nearby market, Progress line Market, Mr. Ekene Okoye claimed not to know the builder, but condemned the action of the builder, saying they have been having concerns since work begin on the land.

“The developer did not do well, having not considered the effect of this structure on the residents of the neighbourhood.

”There is no way government can allow this kind of illegality to thrive because it may lead to massive damage of people’s means of livelihood and even human lives.

“We are solidly behind the state government on this initiative taken to protect the lives and property of people living here,” he said.

Also contributing, the Chairman of the market, Mr. Nnamdi Igwebuike praised the state government for coming to their aid, and forestalling possible havoc in the area.

“The reason why there is government is to ensure full enforcement of the law so that the people, especially those at the lower levels will not be oppressed.

“How would the poor inhabitants of houses and residential buildings in this place, who are threatened by flood be able to match whoever has the financial muscle to undertake this humonguous project?

“Again, the Chukwuma Soludo administration has by this disposition, shown that it is human-centric and we will continue to ensure that we support him to continue doing its best for our people,” Igwebuike posited.

Speaking after the enforcement activity, the Chairman of Anambra State Physical Planning Board, Barr Chike Madueke, said the state government is committed to restoring sanity in the building industry in the state, in line with Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s vision to build a liveable and prosperous homeland, warning that more such will come, to serve as a deterrent to erring developers.

Maduekwe said the Anambra Government has zero tolerance to abuse of laws governing the state Physical Planning Board and assured that defaulters would be legally handled, while warning those in the habit of trying government’s patience to stop forthwith or have the government to contend with.

Maduekwe warned that the Gov. Soludo-led administration remains intolerant to lawlessness and recklessness in any form across all government policies.

He urged well-meaning Anambra residents to help government by obtaining approvals before embarking on any kind of development as they will bear cost of any demolition done by government.

Maduekwe said that the board will continue to enforce development control within the state in accordance with the law of the state to compliment Soludo’s manifesto.

“The essence of developers obtaining approvals is not for denial but to ensure that structures are erected properly to bridge avoidable hazards to the people.

“We see structures that are erected by individuals that encroach on government lands in some parts of the state like at the Akpaka GRA, Onitsha, and on waterways, among other places.

“In market places, structures are erected in a very tight manner that hinders safety recuse in case of fire outbreaks in the markets.

“Structures erected on water ways, as well as those in the markets and residential areas under high tension lines, with its attendant dangers and health implications, cannot get approvals by government,” he said.

The team also had a stopover along Onitsha-Enugu Express Way, Ogbunike where a set of lock-up shops being built without government approval was also pulled down.

