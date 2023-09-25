Former Anambra Gov, Obiano Attacked over Video of Dog Workout in US

A viral video where a former governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano was seen working out with his dog on the streets of the United States Of America (USA) where he is currently residing,, has been greeted by attacks and condemnation.

The former governor, whose lifestyle of flamboyance and affluence has angered most citizens of the state, had taken to his Facebook handle to share the video, where he was jogging with his dog on a well-constructed road.

The video had angered many on various platforms, who described the former governor’s action simply as provocative and crass insensitivity to the sufferings of the people he governed for eight years.

Obiano, who governed Anambra state for eight years under the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) before handing over to his successor, Prof Charles Soludo, has been off the political scene since he left governance close two years ago.

Recall that immediately he finished his tenure, he was accosted by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) over corruption allegations, at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, as he was preparing to board a flight to Houston, the United States.

Reacting to the viral video, a source said, ”This is the former governor of my state Anambra, strolling with his dog in faraway USA. No security operatives accompanied him. He was afraid of nobody. A mere looking at the environment will make you think it is heaven’s corridor.

“The government officials of those states and cities built those infrastructures. But when he was a governor of Anambra state, which village in Anambra did he build like this one we are seeing in the picture? Absolutely none !!!

“This same man if he visits Nigeria cannot walk freely in the streets of his village in Anambra state. Police escorts will follow him wherever he goes. But look at the way he was strolling in the streets of America with no bodyguard, no DSS, no FBI, no police escorts and no sycophants hailing him from behind.

“My brothers and sisters in Igboland who fought every opposing views on social media towards his leadership style while holding sway as Anambra state governor are all suffering from the negative effects of his bad leadership style back then in Anambra.

“He is not plying bad roads in USA as his hailers are plying in Anambra state. Those shouting ‘leave him, he is our own’ are all alone in Anambra state with no basic amenities like pipe borne water in the city of Onitsha and Awka while ‘their own son’ is living a swaggaricious lifestyle in America.”

Continuing, the angry source said, “Sometimes I conclude that religious people are hiding something from us. Are you sure that Africa/Nigeria is not that hellfire Bible is talking about while Europe and America is the Paradise On Earth the Bible is talking about? Just as normal people inhabits The Paradise On Earth, the abnørmal people inhabits hêllfire which is Africa/Nigeria.

“If Nigerians are normal, how could you be supporting a president , lawmakers, ministers, commissioners, LGA chairmen who are making life difficult for you by siphoning your money and be banking them for their unborn generations but because he is from your town or state, you shout down every voice of reasons calling on him to sit-up and lead well.

“They are even so shameless that after destroying the country with their clueless leadership, they would still gather enough gut to plant their wives and children in top government positions while they shuttle between America/Europe and Nigeria enjoying their loots and their hailers will still continue to hail them.

“Most times I found it very difficult to believe that a Nigerian who had lived all his life in America/Europe will come down to Nigeria and contest an election, win the election but still yet unable to replicate what he has been seeing in America/Europe in his home state in Nigeria.

“Instead, they would loot the state dry, bank the money in American banks and after the expiration of their tenure, they would fly back to America/Europe to enjoy their loots. Imagine those already in heaven looting the scarce resources of those languishing in hell! What kind of wahala is this?”

However, some others defended the governor’s action, saying he was an accomplished person before he became Anambra State governor.

“He has his life to live. What he has done by traveling is better than staying around to start fighting his successor like others had done. This man is a peace-loving man and jolly good fellow. He has his life to lead,” a source said.