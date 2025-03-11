Mr. Macaroni Slams Nigerians for Not Holding Leaders Accountable Amid Economic Hardship

Popular actor and content creator, Adebowale Adedayo, better known as Mr. Macaroni, has criticized Nigerians for failing to demand accountability from their leaders despite the worsening economic situation.

Expressing his frustration on social media, the comedian highlighted the rising inflation and the increasing struggles faced by ordinary citizens.

He lamented that instead of putting pressure on those in power to address the economic crisis, many people seem more interested in aligning themselves with politicians.

Taking to his X handle, Mr. Macaroni wrote, “The people are suffering! The price of everything is up. Instead of you people to hold your leaders accountable, you are busy kissing their bumbum. E ni ku re!”

Many Nigerians can relate to this and agree that the citizens need to be more vocal about their frustrations and demand better governance.