Ijoba Lande Claims to Have Eight Videos of Men Sleeping with His Estranged Wife

Nollywood actor Ganiyu Kehinde Morufu, popularly known as Ijoba Lande, has made a shocking revelation about his estranged wife, Dara.

In a recent interview with media personality Daddy Freeze, Lande claimed he possesses eight different videos of other men being intimate with his wife—aside from his colleague Baba Tee, who recently admitted to having a fling with her.

Lande described the emotional pain of watching the footage, stating, “I have eight videos of other men sleeping with my wife aside from Baba Tee. It’s so painful. I watched how these men were spanking her.”

This revelation comes after Baba Tee publicly admitted to getting intimate with Dara, though he insisted he was unaware she was married at the time.

However, in a conflicting account, Dara denied ever sleeping with Baba Tee, claiming that she only sat on his lap while naked during a ‘Truth and Dare’ game at his house.