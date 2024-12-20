Carabao Cup: Tottenham Edges Manchester United to Reach Last Four

Tottenham Hotspur edged Manchester United in the quarterfinals of the English Carabao Cup tournament, securing a spot in the last four with a 4-3 victory at White Hart Lane.

In the intense encounter, Manchester United found themselves trailing 3-0 by the 54th minute. Dominic Solanke opened the scoring in the 15th minute and added his second early in the second half, complemented by a brilliant goal from Dejan Kulusevski.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim made two tactical substitutions, introducing Joshua Zirkzee and Amad Diallo. Both substitutes scored, reducing United’s deficit.

Unfortunately for the Red Devils, Tottenham’s Son Heung-min extended the lead to 4-2 with a goal two minutes before full-time. Although Jonny Evans scored late to make it 4-3, it was not enough for United to push the game into extra time.

Full-time Match Statistics:

Tottenham Hotspur is now set to face Liverpool, who defeated Southampton yesterday, while Arsenal will take on Newcastle in the semifinal round of the tournament.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...