Apple’s Find My App May Soon Allow Sharing Location of Lost Items Beyond Contacts

Apple is reportedly enhancing its Find My app to make it easier to recover lost items like iPhones, MacBooks, or objects with an Airtag.

According to recent reports, the upcoming iOS 18.2 update may allow users to share the location of a missing item through a unique link, accessible even to those outside their contacts, such as airline staff or cab drivers.

The feature, discovered in the iOS 18.2 developer beta, introduces a “Share Item Location” option that generates a temporary link.

This link can be accessed from any device, including non-Apple products, to aid in tracking the lost item’s location.

The link is designed to expire after a week or once the item is recovered.

Additionally, the update appears to include a “Share Contact Info” option, enabling finders to access the owner’s phone number or email if provided.

Users can also view statistics showing how many times the link was accessed, offering more insight into recovery efforts.

The Find My app already allows users to share item locations with contacts, but this expanded sharing could make the process more versatile and improve the chances of reuniting with lost belongings.

