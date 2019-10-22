Mompha is in our custody over alleged fraud- EFCC

EFCC has finally confirmed the arrest of Dubai based bureau de change operator, Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha.

In a chat with Premium Times, It was revealed that Mr. Mustapha was arrested in connection to allege graft and has been moved to Lagos.

Wilson Uwujaren, a spokesperson for the EFCC, confirmed Mr. Mustapha had been taken into custody. The arrest was reportedly a joint operation between Interpol and the EFCC.

Umar Garba, Nigeria’s head of Interpol, also confirmed to Premium Times that he has learnt of the arrest and all inquiries should be treated by the EFCC as the primary law enforcement institution in charge of the investigation.