Nigeria Police Arrest Activist Horlarmidey Africano Over Criticism of Force

Comrade Abiodun Olamide Thomas, known as “Horlarmidey Africano,” was arrested by the Nigeria Police Force in Lagos after criticizing police misconduct.

Sources revealed she was taken early Friday from her Somolu residence after her brother was arrested and used to lure her.

Following her arrest, her brother was released, and Abiodun was transferred to the State Command in Ikeja.

Abiodun had previously raised concerns about being targeted by ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force’s Public Relations Officer, citing her participation in the 2024 #EndSARS memorial and her outspoken stance against police brutality.

She alleged harassment and threats from officers, accusing Adejobi of orchestrating her arrest without any formal invitation or evidence of a crime.

