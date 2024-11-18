Modi Calls Tinubu ‘Ore Mi’, Tinubu Awards Indian PM GCON in Historic Abuja Visit – Trending Today

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to Nigerian President Bola Tinubu as “Ore mi,” a Yoruba phrase meaning “my friend,” during his visit to Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja on Sunday, November 17. The friendly gesture before delivering his remarks in Hindi delighted Nigerians on social media. During the visit, Tinubu conferred Nigeria’s national honor, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), on Modi at the Nigeria/India Bilateral meeting held the same day. Tinubu spoke on the importance of rekindling the relationship between the two nations, praising Modi’s democratic leadership and his historic three consecutive election victories in India.

2. Former Senate Majority Leader Ali Ndume has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Daniel Bwala as Special Adviser on Public Communications and Media. Ndume, who represents Borno South—Bwala’s home region—commended Tinubu’s “large-hearted” leadership in making the appointment despite Bwala’s previous criticisms during the 2023 presidential campaigns, during which he served as the spokesman for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. Ndume urged Bwala to reconcile with Vice President Kashim Shettima, whose vice-presidential nomination in 2022 had prompted Bwala to leave the APC. He encouraged Bwala to work closely with Shettima and align with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. Ndume also advised Bwala to follow the example of Tinubu’s long-time loyalists, such as Sunday Dare and Nuhu Ribadu, by promoting policies constructively and engaging with grassroots communities. He wished Bwala success in his new role.

3. On Sunday, November 17, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo called for comprehensive reforms in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the Chinua Achebe Leadership Forum at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, USA. Describing the 2023 general elections as a “travesty,” Obasanjo advocated dismissing INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu and other officials at all levels. He emphasized the need for thorough vetting of INEC personnel to prevent partisan appointments and ensure the selection of individuals with impeccable integrity. He also proposed shorter tenures for INEC officials to curb corruption and reduce political influence. Obasanjo criticized INEC for intentionally failing to utilize key technologies, such as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Election Result Viewing Portal (IReV), during the 2023 elections. He argued that these failures led to widespread irregularities and undermined public trust in the electoral process. Additionally, the former president called for stricter financial regulations for political campaigns and measures to protect elections from local and foreign interference. His remarks follow ongoing criticisms of INEC’s performance, including controversies surrounding its leadership and the handling of the recent election.

4. Wigwe University, Isiokpo, hosted its maiden matriculation ceremony on November 14, 2024, welcoming 120 students into its “Community of the Fearless.” The event marked a major milestone for the university, founded by the late Herbert Wigwe, former Access Bank CEO, who tragically passed away in February 2024. The event included contributions from dignitaries, faculty members, and family representatives, with a unifying anthem reflecting the university’s relentless pursuit and greatness ethos. Keynote speaker His Royal Highness Emir Mohammed Sanusi urged students to embrace fearless ambition, persevere through challenges, and focus on leaving a positive legacy. He encouraged them to live on the “right side of history” and become change-makers for Africa’s future. Vice-Chancellor Professor Marwan Al-Akaidi honored the founder’s vision of fostering Africa’s potential through education. Tochi Wigwe, the founder’s daughter, delivered a heartfelt speech, sharing lessons on seizing opportunities, resilience, and faith in one’s abilities. She inspired students to be fearless and creative, reminding them that “the world is waiting for you to show up and show out.” Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, represented by Commissioner Ovy Chukwuma, pledged the state’s support and encouraged students to set high standards and positively impact their communities.

5. 17-year-old Nigerian-American racing driver Ugo Ugochukwu won the 2024 FIA FR World Cup at the 71st Macau Grand Prix on Sunday, November 17, 2024. Representing the U.S. and driving for R-ace GP, Ugochukwu led the race from start to finish, defeating Olivier Goethe and Noel León. This victory made him the first American to win the prestigious event in over 40 years. Born in New York to Nigerian model Oluchi and Italian designer Luca Orlandi, Ugochukwu began his motorsport journey in kart racing in 2013. Ugo has been hailed as a racing prodigy and likened to Lewis Hamilton. He signed a multi-year contract with McLaren in 2021. Ugochukwu credited his resilience and confidence for the win and thanked his team for their support. He is set to compete in the FIA Formula 3 Championship in 2025.

6. Miss Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, has expressed pride in her historic achievement of finishing second at the Miss Universe competition and being named Miss Africa and Oceania. Adetshina, who was born and raised in South Africa, initially competed in the Miss South Africa contest but faced xenophobic backlash due to her Nigerian father. The controversy deepened when South African authorities alleged that her Mozambican mother committed identity fraud, prompting a threat to revoke Adetshina’s South African identity papers. Amid the nationality dispute, she entered and won the Miss Nigeria competition, securing her spot at Miss Universe in Mexico City. Despite Miss South Africa’s winner, Mia le Roux, withdrawing from Miss Universe, Adetshina faced mixed reactions from South Africans, some of whom claimed she did not represent them. In response, she reaffirmed her dual pride as both South African and Nigerian. Adetshina, a law student, plans to seek therapy to cope with the abuse she endured. She is the highest-placed black African woman in Miss Universe since Zozibini Tunzi’s 2019 victory.

