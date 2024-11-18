Ending Open Defecation

Deprived of toilets where they can deliciously embrace one of nature’s most delicate demands with dignity, they take up positions everywhere. Water channels, under bridges, bush paths, roadsides, and basically every inch of public space available is claimed by Nigeria’s army of the toilet-less.

This tribe of the toilet-less is one without shame, privacy, and dignity. It is doubtful that one can find a more scandalous stamp of poverty than this.

Nigeria’s quest to end open defecation in the country is one that has repeatedly run into man-made but mountainous roadblocks, namely: inadequate toilets. According to the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Joseph Utsev, the country needs about 11.6 million toilets to end open defecation by 2030.

November 19, 2024, marks the World Toilet Day, with the theme: “Toilets—a place for peace.” Nigeria has a nationwide 2030 Open Defecation-Free Target.

In many ways, open defecation is a national problem. There are safety issues all round. For women, exposure to sexual exploitation is increased without access to toilets. There are health challenges too. A country already burdened by a broken healthcare system is certainly put under the cosh by the clear and present dangers presented by open defecation. For one, the pollution of water channels leads to the rise and spread of diseases like cholera to which children are most vulnerable.

The environmental pollution, especially air pollution inherent in open defecation, is also a national scourge. How about the immeasurable hemorrhage of dignity that accompanies open defecation? That people do not have the privacy or facility to carry out one of nature’s most urgent and basic demands is unacceptable.

That many people who are pressed are also deprived is a tragedy. This lack of adequate toilets is a fall out of the housing and planning crisis Nigeria is gripped by. Many residential buildings and some public buildings are designed without adequate and sustainable provisions for sanitary facilities.

Among Nigeria’s poorest, many of whom are cramped into squalid overcrowded settlements, toilets are at a premium, bringing in a whole barrage of health and safety hazards. This simply cannot be allowed to continue. Open defecation poses the greatest danger to children. For their sake, it must be fought tooth and nail.

Furthermore, It is clear that Nigeria must also take a courageous stand against the sherlock landlords who build houses, charge exorbitant rents but neither have the dignity nor decency to provide enough sanitary facilities for their tenants.

Tackling open defecation is easier said than done, though. Nigeria’s housing crisis directly feeds the health hazard that open defecation is. Quality housing unfailing includes sanitary facilities to cater for one of man’s most primal needs.

Many times people are forced by poverty to live just about anywhere, with many of those shelters lacking clean toilets. Nigeria’s many homeless people also make do with whatever open space they can find.

Open defecation is a health hazard as well as a social crisis. It cannot be combatted without fixing housing, which is one of man’s basic needs.

If open defecation is to be eradicated too, water has to be fixed. If people have access to clean toilets and sufficient water, it is doubtful that they would jettison hygiene, privacy and safety when answering nature’s call.

Every Nigerian has a right to dignity of the human person. Open defecation directly erodes this dignity. Combating it is a restorative action towards the dignity of all those affected.

Kene Obiezu,

keneobiezu@gmail.com

