Mob Stones Food Seller to Death in Niger State Over Alleged Blasphemy

A woman identified as Ammaye, a well-known food seller in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State, has been killed by a mob over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.

The incident took place on Saturday, 30 August 2025, in Kasuwan Garba market area. According to eyewitnesses, the confrontation began earlier in Igwama community, when a young man, said to be Ammaye’s nephew, jokingly told her that he wanted to marry her in order to “fulfil the Sunnah.”

In her response, Ammaye allegedly made remarks considered offensive.

The matter was reported to the District Head of Kasuwan Garba, where Ammaye was interrogated.

Witnesses said she repeated the controversial remarks during questioning. The District Head then handed her over to security operatives for investigation. However, an agitated crowd gathered outside the palace and insisted on her immediate execution.

Despite attempts by security personnel to protect her, the mob overpowered them, stoned Ammaye to death, and set her body ablaze before reinforcements could arrive.

Confirming the development, the Chairman of Mariga Local Council, Abbas Adamu, said order had since been restored to the area. The Niger State Police Command condemned the killing, describing it as “an act of jungle justice” and vowed to arrest and prosecute those responsible.

The tragedy has drawn parallels with previous incidents of mob violence linked to allegations of blasphemy in northern Nigeria.

One of the most widely reported cases was that of Deborah Yakubu, a Christian student at Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto State, who was stoned and burned to death on 12 May 2022 after she was accused of posting blasphemous messages in a WhatsApp group.