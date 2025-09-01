Prominent Businessman, Alhaji Sani Sabo Killed by Gunmen in Lafia

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed a prominent businessman, Alhaji Sani Sabo, in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

The attack occurred around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday when the assailants stormed the area and shot the businessman dead before attempting to escape.

Residents of the community quickly mobilised and confronted the attackers, killing one of them, while the others managed to flee.

Alhaji Sani, described as a well-known philanthropist, was widely respected for supporting the less privileged in the community.

“This man’s death has touched many people in Nasarawa. He helped a lot, especially the poor. His house is currently filled with mourners, and he will be buried this afternoon at 2:00 p.m.,” a source said.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the state government nor security agencies had issued an official statement on the incident.