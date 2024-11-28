MJRN Rebel Group Members Surrender

In a significant move toward peace and stability in Niger, members of the rebel group Mouvement pour la Justice et la Réhabilitation du Niger (MJRN) have officially surrendered and laid down their weapons on Wednesday.

The group had been advocating for the reinstatement of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum following the 2023 military coup.

The disarmament ceremony took place under the supervision of Brigadier General Ibrah Issa Bulama, the Governor of the Agadez region.

This development is seen as a major step toward national reconciliation and restoring calm in the country after months of political unrest.

Authorities expressed optimism that this surrender would encourage other groups to embrace dialogue and peace, fostering unity and stability across Niger Republic.

