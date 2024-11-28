Governor Buni Disburses N2.9 Billion to Support Flood Victims, Small Businesses in Yobe State

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has launched the disbursement of N2.9 billion to assist flood victims, vulnerable individuals, and small business owners affected by the devastating 2024 floods.

Speaking during the launch on Wednesday, Governor Buni emphasized that the initiative aims to empower citizens, restore hope, and strengthen resilience in the face of the unprecedented disaster.

The state government is providing N50,000 each to 25,500 flood victims and vulnerable persons, while 15,000 small business owners will receive N100,000 each to support their recovery efforts.

Governor Buni highlighted the severity of this year’s floods, which affected 441 communities across Yobe’s 17 local government areas.

Over 20,000 households were impacted, resulting in 34 deaths. Key federal highways, including Damaturu-Bayamari and Damaturu-Buni, were severely damaged, disrupting access in several areas.

Roads connecting Potiskum to Garin Alkali and Gaidam to Bukarti were also washed away.

In response, the state government promptly repaired damaged roads to reconnect isolated communities and ensure the movement of goods and people.

Similar interventions were made on roads such as Gadaka-Godowoli and Dogon Kuka-Daura.

Public infrastructure, homes, farmlands, and livestock were also destroyed during the floods.

The Yobe State Government, in collaboration with the federal government and development partners, had previously distributed food, non-food items, and N100 million in emergency funds to the hardest-hit local governments.

Governor Buni reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting women, the elderly, people with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups through the Renewed Hope Initiative.

He assured citizens of continued efforts to provide free education, affordable healthcare, technological advancement, and economic incentives to improve livelihoods and promote economic growth.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...